Patricia A. Whitmore



Born: January 11, 1939; Ottawa



Died: November 8, 2020; Princeton



MENDOTA – Patricia Ann Whitmore, 81, of Mendota passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Aperion Care, Princeton.



Memorial services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery, Mendota.



Pat was born January 11, 1939 in Ottawa to Samuel and Nella (Iverson) Stillwell.She married Gerald Whitmore on November 26, 1958 in La Salle. Pat especially enjoyed reading and taking care of her plants. She was a secretary for her husband for over 35 years. She also worked at Vons as assistant deli manager while she and Gerald resided in Nevada. She was the last survivor in her family that included 12 children.



Pat is survived by her husband, Gerald of Mendota; two sons, Darryl (Lisa) Whitmore of Palatine and Scott (Cheryl) of Marysville, Washington; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and five sisters.



Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Church, Mendota.





