Patricia Ann (Syler) Nevitt
Patricia Ann (Syler) Nevitt

Born: July 22, 1959

Died: October 19, 2020

PERU – Patricia Ann (Syler) Nevitt, 61, of Peru, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home.

According to Patricia's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Patricia was born July 22, 1959 in Tennessee to William and Estelle (Bolden) Syler. She married Phil Nevitt on May 22, 1991. She worked as a bookkeeper for Hamilton Truck Stop in Peru for 35 years.

Survivors include her husband, Phil of Peru, and a sister, Vicki (Richard) Syler-Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Pam Syler.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
