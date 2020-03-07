|
|
Patricia c. Jones
Born: April 24, 1939; West Brooklyn
Died: Feb. 25, 2020; Elk Grove Village
MENDOTA â€" Patricia C. Jones, 80 passed away February 25, 2020 at AMITA Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village with her daughters by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Holy Cross Catholic Church with Rev. Michael G. Zaniolo officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m .in the funeral home, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home the day of the service.
Pat was born April 24, 1939 in West Brooklyn to Walter and Rosetta (Chaon) Delhotal. She graduated Mendota High School in 1957. In 1959 she married Ronald J. Jones at St. Mary's Church, West Brooklyn. During her work career Pat was West Brooklyn Village Clerk for many years, helped with the family businesses: Sands Job Printing, the West Brooklyn Inn, and assisted in the Activities Department of Heritage Health. She was a long time member of St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, the West Brooklyn Blazers, the Mendota Elks Lodge #1212, St. Mary's Catholic Church, and Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Stephen) Barkman of Mendota and Susan (John) Schneider of Elk Grove Village; 5 grandchildren, Ian (Lauren) Barkman, Blake Barkman, Madison Barkman, Otto Schneider, and Gretchen Schneider; two sisters-in-law, Donna Delhotal and Karen Bonnell; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ron on 2/8/2004; her parents; and 3 brothers, Delmar Delhotal, Donald Delhotal, and Kenneth Delhotal.
Pallbearers will be nephews Eric, Jeff, Jim, Steve and Tim Delhotal, and Mike Hubbell.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com.