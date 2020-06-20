Patricia Elaine Foltynewicz
Patricia Elaine Foltynewicz

Born: April 10, 1926; Ottawa, IL

Died: June 18, 2020; Ottawa, IL

Ottawa – Patricia Elaine Foltynewicz, age 94, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, June 18, 2020, at Pleasant View. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a private family gathering will be held. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home handled arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
