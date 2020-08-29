Patricia S. Mitchell
Born: October 1, 1956; Detroit, Michigan
Died: August 25, 2020; Peoria
LA SALLE – Patricia Sue Mitchell, 63, of La Salle, died on August 25, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be later at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3194 IL-251, La Salle with Pastor Aaron Butts officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting her family.
Sue was born in Detroit, MI on October 1, 1956 to James and Letitia (Paschka) Mitchell Jr. She retired after 20 years from Sears. She enjoyed crafts and crossword puzzles. She graduated from Streator High School, and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Sue is survived by one son, Jared (Baby) Mitchell of Waukesha, WI; three brothers, James Mitchell of Ottawa, Byron Mitchell of Springfield , and Jason Mitchell of Wisconsin; two sisters, Letitia Martin of Seatonville and Sherry Bentley of Ottawa; and two grandchildren, Ellion W. Mitchell and Natelie Joy Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
