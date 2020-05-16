Patrick O. O'Kier



Born: April 16, 1956



Died: May 10, 2020



CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Patrick O'Kier, 64, of Centennial, Colorado, formerly of Cedar Point, Illinois, died Sunday, May 10th after a long battle with cancer.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Catherine Becker O'Kier and two sons, Jason and Heath. Survivors also include his parents, Laverne (Pat) and Jane O'Kier of Cedar Point; and two sisters, Kathy Vittone of Oglesby and Susie O'Kier of Cedar Point; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.



Mr. O'Kier moved to the Denver area in 1983 and worked in the aviation aerospace industry as a process engineer for 35 years.



Arrangements are being handled by Allstate Cremation in Denver, Colorado. A funeral Mass will be held at a later dates in Colorado and Illinois.



Mr. O'Kier was an avid animal lover. He would wish that memorials be made to The Wild Animal Sanctuary of Keensburg, Colorado.





