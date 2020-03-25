News Tribune Obituaries
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Patrick Toole
Patrick "Ricky" Toole Obituary
Patrick 'ricky' toole

Born: March 28, 1947; Spring Valley

Died: March 23, 2020; Chicago

CHICAGO – Patrick "Ricky" Toole, 72, of Chicago, and formerly of DePue, passed away peacefully at 8:40 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 under the care of Rainbow Hospice, at the Chicago home of his friend, Peggy Ryan.

In accordance with his wishes, private burial services will be held at the DePue Village Cemetery. Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is coordinating the arrangements.

Ricky was born on March 28, 1947 in Spring Valley to Archie and Margaret (Data) Toole. He attended DePue Public Schools, graduating in 1965, and then attended Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, graduating in 1969. Ricky was also very glad to have enjoyed a semester abroad at the University of Madrid in Spain.

Ricky moved to Chicago, where he worked a series of state and federal jobs, culminating with the National Railroad Retirement Board. On his 60th birthday, he retired from the Board and began catching up on his love of travel to Mexico and visiting friends in Florida and California.

He is survived by cousins, including Jerry, Tom, and Scott Davis, all from the state of Ohio, Bernie Toole of Florida, and Linda (Vega) Hahn of Seatonville; and his longtime friends, Donald Latchford, Ronald Lavrin, and Thomas Telerski, all of DePue.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; his longtime life partner, Greg Noriega; and his dear friend, Tim Szygenda.

Donations in Ricky's memory can be made to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056.

A guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at bartofh.com.
