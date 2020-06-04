Paul J. Henson
Died: June 2, 2020; Peru
PERU – Paul J. Henson, 71, of Peru died in his residence June 2, 2020, at 4:12 p.m.
Cremation will be accorded. Per his wishes there will be no services.
The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.