Paul J. Henson



Died: June 2, 2020; Peru



PERU – Paul J. Henson, 71, of Peru died in his residence June 2, 2020, at 4:12 p.m.



Cremation will be accorded. Per his wishes there will be no services.



The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store