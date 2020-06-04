Paul J. Henson
Paul J. Henson

Died: June 2, 2020; Peru

PERU – Paul J. Henson, 71, of Peru died in his residence June 2, 2020, at 4:12 p.m.

Cremation will be accorded. Per his wishes there will be no services.

The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
