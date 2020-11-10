Paul Perra
Born: March 22, 1937; La Salle
Died: November 5, 2020; Princeton
LA SALLE – Paul Perra, 93, of La Salle passed away November 5 at 8:13 p.m. at Aperion Care in Princeton.
A funeral Mass will be November 13 at 10 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church. The Very Reverend Paul Carlson Pastor of La Salle Catholic Parishes will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Hyacinth Cemetery. Full military rites will beconducted by the La Salle /Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be in the Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle from on November 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
He was born on March 22, 1927 in St. Mary's Hospital in La Salle to Frank and Isabel (Balda) Perra. He was a veteran who served in the Navy during WWII. He married Mary Ann Bozonelos on May 8, 1948 in St. Valentine Church in Peru.
For 34 years, he was an electrical foreman at EUC in LaSalle. He was employed by Ronkin in Spring Valley, and American Nickelod in Peru. He was a member of St. Hyacinth Church, lifelong member of the Catholic War Veterans in La Salle, and lifelong member of the VFW in La Salle. He was an avid sports fan, and mostly loved following the Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed fishing, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by one son, Jim (Denett) Perra of Standard; one daughter, Cathy Perra of La Salle; two grandsons, Joshawa and Corey, both of Peru; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife (2009), and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com