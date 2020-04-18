|
|
Paul W. Fitzgerald
Born: December 20, 1942; Mendota
Died: April 15, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Paul William Fitzgerald, 77, of Mendota, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his wife and son at his side.
Paul was born in Mendota on December 20, 1942 to Clarence and Lena (Herron) Fitzgerald. He married Tina Lape in 1969 in St. Charles, celebrating their 50th anniversary last June.
He was raised in Mendota and spent time in California, where he attended high school. After serving in the United States Air Force for 4 years, he worked at Marathon Electric in Earlville for a short time before attending Lincoln Barber College in East Moline. After a few years as a barber, Paul became a Jewel Home Shopping representative and was the "Jewel Man" for the Mendota area for 10 years. During the 1980s, he worked at Montgomery Wards in Peru. In 1990 he switched gears and became a truck driver, continuing to drive until his retirement in 2015.
He is survived by his wife, Tina; a son, Michael (Angie) Fitzgerald; and two grandchildren, Colin and Claire.
Paul always stated his greatest accomplishment in life was raising such a wonderful son and having such amazing grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Fitzgerald, his mother Lena Erbes and a brother Keith.
There will be no visitation or funeral at this time. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date when public gatherings can resume. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.