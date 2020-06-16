Paul W. Hess
Born: August 8, 1945; Utica
Died: June 6, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Paul W. Hess, DVM, 74 of Oglesbyand St. Croix, V.I. died June 6, 2020 in Heritage Health, Peru.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place in St. Croix at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Paul was born August 8, 1945 in Utica to Wayne and Louise (Brown) Hess. Paul graduated from La Salle-Peru Township High School, Sothern Illinois University and University of IllinoisSchool of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. He worked at Sloane Kettering in New York City. He opened Island AnimalClinic in St. Croix in 1979, and owned and operated it for over 40 years.
Paul was very active in the Caribbean Theatre, and was an excellent cook and baker. He was also an excellent sailor, along with being an accomplished deep sea diver and a member of the rescue ski patrol. He enjoyed life to the fullest,always keeping up with Illini games and classmates. He enjoyed weekly euchre games.
He is survived by his daughter, Yvette Hess and grandson, Croix Rivers, both of St. Croix; brothers, Glenn (Brenda) Hess of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. and Kent (Marilyn) Hess of Rockford; his significant other Barbara Brennan and her family; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his former spouse Nydia Hess.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to Waltham Presbyterian Church, Utica, IL.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
Born: August 8, 1945; Utica
Died: June 6, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Paul W. Hess, DVM, 74 of Oglesbyand St. Croix, V.I. died June 6, 2020 in Heritage Health, Peru.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place in St. Croix at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Paul was born August 8, 1945 in Utica to Wayne and Louise (Brown) Hess. Paul graduated from La Salle-Peru Township High School, Sothern Illinois University and University of IllinoisSchool of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. He worked at Sloane Kettering in New York City. He opened Island AnimalClinic in St. Croix in 1979, and owned and operated it for over 40 years.
Paul was very active in the Caribbean Theatre, and was an excellent cook and baker. He was also an excellent sailor, along with being an accomplished deep sea diver and a member of the rescue ski patrol. He enjoyed life to the fullest,always keeping up with Illini games and classmates. He enjoyed weekly euchre games.
He is survived by his daughter, Yvette Hess and grandson, Croix Rivers, both of St. Croix; brothers, Glenn (Brenda) Hess of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. and Kent (Marilyn) Hess of Rockford; his significant other Barbara Brennan and her family; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his former spouse Nydia Hess.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to Waltham Presbyterian Church, Utica, IL.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.