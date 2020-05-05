Paula A. Loebach
Paula A. Loebach

Born: November 3, 1955; La Salle

Died: May 1, 2020; Peoria

LA SALLE – Paula A. Loebach, 64, of La Salle, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 1, 2020 in Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria. She was called up to the spirit in the sky to be with her family and friends where social distancing is not an issue.

Paula, who loved all her friends and family, wanted everyone to remember her in their own special way. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.

Paula was born in La Salle on November 3, 1955 to Paul and Joanne (Rosencranz) Loebach. She was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Paula enjoyed cooking, gardening, tending to her plants, her friends and watching The Young and the Restless. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Paula was survived by her partner Richard Forrester of LaSalle; two daughters, Autumn (Matthew Gambiani) Spears of Peru and Mindie (Scott Conners) Loebach of Raleigh, NC; one son, Dana Adams of La Salle; five grandchildren, Byran, Cole, Koregan, Owen and Ava; and two brothers, Danny Loebach and Mike (Debbie) Loebach.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
