Peter W. 'Bubber' Powlas Jr.
Born: November 9, 1955; Peru, Illinois
Died: April 17, 2020; Pontiac
PONTIAC – Peter W. "Bubber" Powlas Jr., 64, of Pontiac, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at 5:57 p.m. at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac after a brief battle with cancer.
Cremation rites will be accorded with a service to be held at a later date.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Peter was born November 9, 1955, in Peru, IL to Peter W. and Elizabeth A. (Reynolds) Powlas, Sr. He married Donna Jean. She survives in Pontiac.
He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca (Harold) Deneka of Midlothian, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Susan Ahnger and Nancy Lyberger.
Peter was an industrial laborer. He enjoyed playing the guitar and surfing the internet. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Memorials may be made to the family.
