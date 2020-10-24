1/1
Phyllis Andrews
1941 - 2020
Phyllis Andrews

Born: February 25, 1941; Chicago

Died: October 20, 2020; Chicago

SPRING VALLEY – Phyllis Laura Andrews, 79, of Spring Valley, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, due to complications from COVID-19.

A public visitation for Phyllis will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley Cremation will be accorded following visitation, and private burial will be at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Due to COVID-19, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Phyllis was born in Chicago on February 25, 1941 to Donald and Dorothy (Cossidente) Burdick. She married Kenneth Ray Andrews on July 3, 1975. Ken preceded her in death on December 4, 2010. Phyllis was a graduate of York Community High School in Elmhurst. She was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship in La Salle. Phyllis was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan who was grateful to see them win the 2016 World Series.

Phyllis is survived by her seven children, Laura (Terry) Wright of Nauvoo, AL, Sheila Margherio of Spring Valley, Kenneth Andrews of Spring Valley, Robert (Natalie) Rubley of Lostant, Marilyn (Dan) Flood of Chicago, Jon (Valerie) Andrews of Durham, NC, and Don Andrews of Butte, MT; 11 grandchildren, Pamela, Tara, Joseph, Tony, Dominic, Justin, Christina, Kenny, Caden, Rocco, and J.D.; and nine great grandchildren plus one on the way.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jon, Kenneth, and Don Andrews, Dan and Caden Flood, and Robert and Justin Rubley.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
We are so heartfelt to hear about the passing of your mother. We will remember her laugh and smile.
Mark and Christy Angelo
October 22, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of her passing, she was a wonderful woman that made u smile everyday we were ,,great sense of humor and love
Susan Quartucci
Friend
October 22, 2020
She was always there when I needed a listening ear. I enjoyed talking to her and praying with her , she always made me laugh I’ll miss her humor. RIP sweet friend, tell my son Steven hi and his mom misses him, till we meet again fly high!!
Londa Peterson
Friend
October 22, 2020
While attending Abundant Life church, my husband, myself and our daughter got to know Phyllis. What a wonderful spirit she had, always adding joy to every event. She was used of God to speak His word, and we are grateful to God that we had her in our lives. We are praying for comfort for the family.
Nancy Hoxsey
October 22, 2020
My condolences to you Mrs Flood on the passing of your mother. From Ms.Allen and family
Latasha Allen
October 22, 2020
She gave me a winter coat when I had none!
Beatrice Yanish Sterling
Friend
October 21, 2020
Loved that smile n the antics of her and Renee What a hoot picking pears off my tree for share
Sue Vargochik
