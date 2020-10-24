Phyllis Andrews
Born: February 25, 1941; Chicago
Died: October 20, 2020; Chicago
SPRING VALLEY – Phyllis Laura Andrews, 79, of Spring Valley, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, due to complications from COVID-19.
A public visitation for Phyllis will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, October 25, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley Cremation will be accorded following visitation, and private burial will be at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Due to COVID-19, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Phyllis was born in Chicago on February 25, 1941 to Donald and Dorothy (Cossidente) Burdick. She married Kenneth Ray Andrews on July 3, 1975. Ken preceded her in death on December 4, 2010. Phyllis was a graduate of York Community High School in Elmhurst. She was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship in La Salle. Phyllis was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan who was grateful to see them win the 2016 World Series.
Phyllis is survived by her seven children, Laura (Terry) Wright of Nauvoo, AL, Sheila Margherio of Spring Valley, Kenneth Andrews of Spring Valley, Robert (Natalie) Rubley of Lostant, Marilyn (Dan) Flood of Chicago, Jon (Valerie) Andrews of Durham, NC, and Don Andrews of Butte, MT; 11 grandchildren, Pamela, Tara, Joseph, Tony, Dominic, Justin, Christina, Kenny, Caden, Rocco, and J.D.; and nine great grandchildren plus one on the way.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jon, Kenneth, and Don Andrews, Dan and Caden Flood, and Robert and Justin Rubley.
Memorials may be directed to the family. A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
