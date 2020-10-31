1/1
Phyllis H. Jacobson
Phyllis H. Jacobson

Born: June 24, 1937; Oglesby

Died: October 27, 2020; Sycamore

OGLESBY – Phyllis H. Jacobson, 83, of Oglesby, passed away October 27, 2020 in Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday November 7, 2020 in St. Mary's Church in Peru, with Msgr. Richard Soseman officiating. Burial will be in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery in La Salle. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.

Phyllis was born in Oglesby on June 24, 1937 to Sylvester and Helen Sieg. She married Richard Jacobson.She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Peru and active in the choir. Phyllis was also active in the Peru Municipal Band and Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and loved to fish.

Phyllis is survived by six children, Eric Jacobson of La Salle, Jeff Jacobson of Brussels, Belgium, Dan (Johanna) Jacobson of Evergreen Park, Diana Jacobson of Evergreen Park, Elizabeth (Steve) Young of Chicago and Andrew Jacobson of Evergreen Park; and12 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1993, and longtime companion Roger Freeman in 2013.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
