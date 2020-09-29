Phyllis Josephine Alfano
Born: April 15, 1931
Died: September 24, 2020
OTTAWA – Phyllis Josephine Alfano, age 89, of Ottawa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, at the University of Iowa Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Columba Church with Rev. David M. Kipfer celebrating. Interment will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home with recitation of the Rosary at 3:30. Pallbearers will be Tony, Joey, Peter and Sammy Alfano, Frank, James and Peter Mautino, Pietro Vitale and Pietro Catarinicchia. Honorary pallbearers will be all her other grandchildren. In keeping with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required for visitation and service.
Phyllis was born April 15, 1931, in Chicago, a daughter of Anthony and Lena (DiJoseph) Palazzolo. She married Pietro "Pete" Alfano on Jan. 24, 1951, in Chicago. He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2020.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Anthony (Debbie) Alfano; son, Joseph (Nicolina) Alfano; son, Sammy (Antonia) Alfano; daughter, Josephine (Pino) Catarinicchia; daughter, Lena (Frank) Mautino; daughter, Santina (Damiano) Mazzolo; daughter, Francesca (Sam) Vitale; sister, Mary (Don) Matulka, and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Peter Alfano, a brother, Joe Palazzolo, a sister, Clara Aguado, and grandchildren, Leo Alfano, Chade Alfano, and Richard Mautino.
Phyllis was a member of St. Columba Church. She actively managed their various rental properties. The most cherished time for Phyllis was that spent raising her eight children and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
