Rachel C. Errek
Born: July 13, 1936; Joliet
Died: April 1, 2020; Peru
PERU – Rachel C. Errek (nee Likar), age 83 of Peru and formerly of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home.
Born July 13, 1936 in Joliet, Rachel was a daughter of George and Mary (Babich) Likar. She was raised and educated in Joliet. In 1959 Rachel married Joseph Errek after he had returned home from his time proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, and together they made their home and raised their family. Rachel was a devoted catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. She enjoyed gardening, playing with her cats and taking care of other animals in the neighborhood. She also enjoyed the numerous bus trips with Joe to the local casinos. In her later years, Rachel worked for Walmart for sixteen years as a sales associate until retiring in 2002. Her most treasured times were always spent with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Rachel is survived by her children: Michelle Errek and Tim (Cicerenna) Errek; granddaughter: Brittany (Nick) Martin; three great-grandchildren; brother: Norbert (Linda) Likar; sisters: Beatrice (the late LeRoy) Fothergill and Joan (the late Kenneth) Cromer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Mary; husband of 60 years: Joseph, and son: Joseph L. Errek.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date and Rachel will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet.
