|
|
Ralph L. Weekly
Born: January 11, 1958; Mendota
Died: April 7, 2020; Hines
MENDOTA – Ralph L. Weekly, 62, of Mendota passed away April 7, 2020 at Hines Veterans' Administration Hospital, Hines, IL.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Mendota VFW Post 4079 at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Ralph was born January 11, 1958 in Mendota to Roy and Barbara (Thompson) Weekly.
Ralph graduated from Mendota High School in 1977. Later that yea,r he joined the United States Navy. After serving 17 years, he retired in 1994. He loved to read, and he enjoyed any book that was put in front of him.
He is survived by two brothers, Tim Weekly of New Orleans, LA. and Bryan Weekly of Mendota; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kathryn Pinter; and a brother, Kevin Weekly.
Memorials may be directed to the family.