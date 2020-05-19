Ralph P. Krogulski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph P. Krogulski

Born: December 7, 1944; La Salle

Died: May 14, 2020; Yorkville

SPRING VALLEY – Ralph Phillip Krogulski, age 75, of Spring Valley, IL passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hillside Rehab & Care Center in Yorkville, IL.

He was born in La Salle, IL on December 7, 1944. Mr. Krogulski proudly served his country as a former member of the United States Navy. Ralph was formerly employed by Sundstrand in La Salle, IL until his retirement.

He is survived by his sons, Robert (Jackie) Krogulski and Michael Krogulski, both of Virginia; and his two grandchildren, Ryan and Katherine.

His is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Tom and Donald Krogulski.

Private interment will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved