Ralph P. Krogulski
Born: December 7, 1944; La Salle
Died: May 14, 2020; Yorkville
SPRING VALLEY – Ralph Phillip Krogulski, age 75, of Spring Valley, IL passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hillside Rehab & Care Center in Yorkville, IL.
He was born in La Salle, IL on December 7, 1944. Mr. Krogulski proudly served his country as a former member of the United States Navy. Ralph was formerly employed by Sundstrand in La Salle, IL until his retirement.
He is survived by his sons, Robert (Jackie) Krogulski and Michael Krogulski, both of Virginia; and his two grandchildren, Ryan and Katherine.
His is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Tom and Donald Krogulski.
Private interment will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.