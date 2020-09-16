1/1
Ralph T. Davis
Ralph Thomas Davis

Born: January 9, 1958

Died: September 10, 2020

LADD – Ralph Thomas Davis passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 62.

Born January 9, 1958 in Peoria to the late Ralph and Marion Meyers Davis, he married Lisa Sadnick, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Amber (Justin) Johns, and Kari (Wesley) Bartels; stepsons, Jared Lamkin, and Quinn Lamkin; grandchildren, Akira, Taber, Carly, Caylee, and Daniel; and sisters, Ella (Dave) Lindee, and Nancy Knott.

Ralph was employed as a boilermaker with Local 60, and owned his own auction service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a dedicated 34 year member of Robbins Masonic Lodge #0930.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Funeral services will be held at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 a.m., with interment following in Lutheran Cemetery.

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
