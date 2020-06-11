Ramona J. Noble



Born: June 9, 1933; Old Hickory, Tennessee



Died: June 6, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Ramona J. Noble, 86, of Mendota passed away peacefully in her home June 6, 2020 with her family by her side. She was cared for by OSF Hospice of Ottawa.



A celebration of life will be held at later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting the family.



Ramona was born June 9, 1933 in Old Hickory, Tennessee to Leonard Riley and Tommie Elizabeth (Page) Parnell. She married John Noble December 26, 1954 in Alexandria, Virginia.



Ramona worked for Krenz Dentistry in Mendota as a receptionist for many years. She and her husband spent their winters in Florida. She loved the ocean and beaches. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mendota. She will be missed by many.



She is survived by her husband, John Noble of Mendota; son, Robert "Bob" Noble of Elkhorn, Nebraska; daughter, Debora "Deb" Sisney of Darien; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.



Memorials may be directed to OSF Hospice of Ottawa or a Humane Society of the donor's choice.





