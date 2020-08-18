Randy W. Miller
Born: March 29, 1961; La Salle
Died: August 12, 2020; Spring Valley
PERU – Randy W. Miller, 59, of Peru died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, surrounded by his life partner Debbie Smith, family and grandchildren in St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.
Randy was born in La Salle on March 29, 1961, to Russell and Mary (Fisher) Miller. He worked at GoDan's and then became a chef the rest of his life. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, football, golfing and cooking.
Randy is survived by his partner, Debbie, of Peru; four siblings, Russell Miller of Mendota, Cheryl Anderes of Florida, Kathy Ortega of Florida and Cindy Parola of Spring Valley; two daughters, Erica Mae Carden and Laura Lynn Smith; many nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Adrian; his parents, Mary and Bob Fisher; his father, Russell Miller; and one son, Robert James Smith.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com
.