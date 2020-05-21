Raymond C. Arnold
Born: October 15, 1922
Died: May 18, 2020
PERU – Raymond Conrad Arnold, 97, of Peru, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mr. Arnold was born October 15, 1922 in Peru. He was the eighth of nine children, Walter, Arthur, Irene, Grace, Henry, Frances, George, himself and Nina, born to Henry and Mamie (Conrad) Arnold, all of whom preceded him in death. He attended St. Mary's Catholic and St. Joseph's Commercial Schools. He married Evelyn Grubich on September 12, 1953 at St. Hyacinth's Church in La Salle.
Mr. Arnold entered the U.S. Navy in 1942, served on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1944. He operated a service station with his brother George, and then went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in Peru, where he served as a mail carrier, postal worker and postal supervisor for over 30 years.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Peru, where he sang in the church choir for over 20 years, served as a lector and usher, served as President of the Holy Name Society, was a member and officer of the Parish Council and served as treasurer of the UnderCellar church resale shop for over 35 years.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, golfer, bowler, card player, game player and crossword puzzle solver, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his extended family and many friends. He was a beloved father and grandfather, devoted sibling to his brothers and sisters and a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife; his son, Robert and daughter-in-law Katherine of Western Springs; his grandsons, James Henry of Burlingame, CA and Eric Conrad of Chicago and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Raymond Arnold Charitable Fund, c/o Peru Federal Savings Bank, 1730 4th Street, Peru, IL 61354. All such contributions will be donated to local charities and causes that Mr. Arnold supported during his lifetime of residence in Peru.
Published in News Tribune on May 21, 2020.