Raymond C. Pakula
Raymond C. Pakula

Born: December 27, 1938; La Salle

Died: October 21, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Raymond C. Pakula, 81, of La Salle, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.

Mr. Pakula was born December 27, 1938 in La Salle to Chester and Edith (Leshewski) Pakula. He married Carole Gearica on July 18, 1959 at St. Joseph's Church, La Salle.

Mr. Pakula was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1962 to 1964. He enjoyed working on old cars. He was the owner of Pakula Body Shop in La Salle for 55 years, retiring in 2014 at the age of 76. He especially enjoyed working with his son, Lee. His daughter, Wendy tried her hand at sanding cars and found it wasn't as easy as she thought. He loved his German Shepherds.

Survivors include his wife, Carole; two children, Lee (Kegan) Pakula and Wendy (Kathleen Klein) Pakula; two grandchildren, Zander and Asa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
