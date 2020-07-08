1/
Raymond D. Henry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond D. Henry

Born: Oct. 31, 1947

Died: July 4, 2020

WINTERHAVEN, Fla. – Ray passed away at home in the loving care of his wife, Sandy to be with the Lord after a long battle with illness.

He will be buried at Busnell Cemetery, Florida.

Ray was born Oct 31st, 1947 in La Salle to Ronald C Henry and Margret (Blain) Henry.

He left La Salle to be with his father. After he finished his schooling, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1967. He was discharged Sept 27, 1971 as a sergeant.

He married Sandra Lamielle, where they lived in Riverside until Ray's retirement.

He was an engineering designer in both civil and mechanical engineering. He loved flying, and was an instructor (multi rated)

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepmother and stepsister.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister, Jean (Matthew) Crew; and a brother, Ronald C Henry Jr. of Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved