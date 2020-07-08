Raymond D. HenryBorn: Oct. 31, 1947Died: July 4, 2020WINTERHAVEN, Fla. – Ray passed away at home in the loving care of his wife, Sandy to be with the Lord after a long battle with illness.He will be buried at Busnell Cemetery, Florida.Ray was born Oct 31st, 1947 in La Salle to Ronald C Henry and Margret (Blain) Henry.He left La Salle to be with his father. After he finished his schooling, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1967. He was discharged Sept 27, 1971 as a sergeant.He married Sandra Lamielle, where they lived in Riverside until Ray's retirement.He was an engineering designer in both civil and mechanical engineering. He loved flying, and was an instructor (multi rated)He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepmother and stepsister.He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister, Jean (Matthew) Crew; and a brother, Ronald C Henry Jr. of Florida.