Raymond F. Schultz Jr.



Born: June 28, 1941



Died: August 28, 2020



LAMOILLE – Raymond F. Schultz Jr., 79, of LaMoille passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Perry Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.



Merritt Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Community United Methodist Church in LaMoille. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the church, with the Rev. David Jungnickel officiating.



Ray was born June 28, 1941, in Mendota to Ray and Virginia Palmer Schultz. He grew up in Triumph and graduated from Mendota High School in 1960. Ray married Linda Mitchel on April 15, 1962. Linda preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2004.



Ray was self-employed as a carpenter/general contractor for over 35 years. In more recent years, Ray worked in maintenance at Walmart in Princeton.



Ray was an avid music fan. He liked both kinds; country and Western. He played rhythm guitar and sang in two country bands: Pickled Herring and The Sliver Pickers. These bands were comprised of some of his best friends, and he loved playing music with his friends. While he was well known for singing Johnny Cash songs, his favorite musicians to listen to and play were George Jones and Ray Price.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Jackie Ledbetter and Joanna Yohn. Ray and Linda had three children: Traci Piper of Princeton, Terri (Jerry) Conner of Ohio and Tim (Melody) Schultz of LaMoille, who all survive. Ray also is survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, John Yohn; and a sister-in-law, Laurel Mitchell.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





