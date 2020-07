Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond J. Cregier



Died: July 27, 2020



NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS – Raymond J. Cregier, 96, of Texas, formerly of La Salle, died July 27, 2020 in Texas.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burgess Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Memorials may be directed to St. Bede Academy.





