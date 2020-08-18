Raymond J. CregierBorn: January 28, 1924; La SalleDied: July 27, 2020; New Braunfels, TexasNEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond J. Cregier announces his passing on July 27, 2020 at the age of 96 in the residence of his son in New Braunfels, Texas.A celebration of life and funeral Mass will be held at Saint Hyacinth's Church, La Salle in spring 2021. Burial will be in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery. Burgess Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Raymond was born January 28, 1924 in La Salle to Harvey and Elizabeth (Jasiek) Cregier. He married Anne (Mozina) Cregier on June 11, 1946 at St. Constantine Church, Oglesby. She died in 2011.Raymond worked at Carus Chemical Corporation for38 years. He retired in November 1986. He attended St Hyacinth's Grade School and LaSalle Peru High School. Ray was a devout Catholic with ties to St Hyacinth and St. James (Texas) churches. He was a lifelong member of the Catholic War Veterans.He served in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1946 as a gunner's mate. He was assigned to the USS Reeves, a destroyer serving duty in both the Atlantic and Pacific. His ship was actively involved in the invasion of Okinawa.Besides his love for his family, he enjoyed fishing especially trips to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Mexico and Texas. He would often say "the best line is a wet line." Raymond was an avid Cubs and Duke basketball fan.He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Kevin in New Braunfels; family members in the Metro Chicago and Metamora areas; and relatives in the Illinois Valley and California.He was preceded in death by his wife and son Ronald in 2017.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saint Bede Academy.