Raymond J. Newman



Born: December 25, 1941; La Salle



Died: October 18. 2020; Spring Valley



PERU – Raymond J. Newman, 78, of Peru passed away on October 18, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.



Mass of Catholic Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church in La Salle, with the Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle. Visitation will be in the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.



Mr. Newman was born in La Salle on December 25, 1941 to Lloyd and Ruth (Witzeman) Newman. He married Carole Gostomski. Mr. Newman worked as an insurance agent with Metlife. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and Oak Ridge Golf Course. He loved golfing, walleye fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.



Mr. Newman is survived by his wife Carole of Peru; two sons, Tim Newman of Island Lake and Michael (Pam) Newman of Victoria, MN; daughter, Tricia Newman of Chicago; three grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah, and Griffin; two sisters, Karen (Dennis) Morrow of Fort Worth, TX and Nancy Gibson of Victoria, MN; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Lou Newman and Ruth Elter.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store