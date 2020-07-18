Raymond Stedman
Born: November 9, 1960; Peru
Died: July 14, 2020; Spring Valley
PERU – Raymond Stedman, 59, of Peru, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Aperion Care, Spring Valley, after a long battle with cancer.
A private graveside service will be at Peru CityCemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mr. Stedman was born on November 9, 1960 in Peru to Ralphand Ruth (Lewandowski) Stedman. Ray worked at Car Quest in Ottawa and Burger King in Peru. Ray volunteered at Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, La Salle.
He is survived by his brother, Robin Stedman of General Santos City, Philippines; one nephew, Rickie Stedman; and his cousin, Jim Bibula of La Salle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ralph Stedman.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, La Salle.
