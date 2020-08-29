Raymond 'Whitey' W. Nolasco
Born: October 18, 1929; La Salle
Died: August 27, 2020; Peru
LA SALLE – Raymond "Whitey" W. Nolasco, 90, of La Salle, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 in Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru with his family at his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday in St. Hyacinth's Church in La Salle with The Very Rev. Paul Carlson officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 1 p.m. until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.
Raymond was born in La Salle on October 18, 1929 to Trinidad (Melgoza) and Joseph Nolasco. He married Joan M. Morscheiser on January 10, 1953 at St. Joseph's Church in La Salle.
Raymond attended La Salle-Peru High School. He was a member of St. Hyacinth's Church, and a past member of Resurrection Church in La Salle. He volunteered for many years at Resurrection Church as an usher, at bingo, and as a time keeper at St. Roch's school.
Whitey was an avid sportsman. He was involved in baseball, playing all the way through his high school years, and later umpiring. He pitched L-P to a state runner up appearance. Favorite memories included playing in the state tournaments and watching later L-P teams do the same. For years, Whitey, along with his close friend, Jack "Flea" Walsh, attended many L-P games. Whitey also volunteered for the La Salle Little League. He was inducted into the La Salle Little League Hall of Fame in 2012. He was named chief umpire in 1968 and served for many years in the league as an umpire. He could be found behind the plate every night of the week, Monday through Friday, working with Dale Liesse and Bootsie Joop.
Whitey worked and retired from Electric Utilities Company and later G&O Manufacturing. More than anything else, Whitey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved watching his grandchildren at their sporting events and attending their various school activities, especially Grandparents' Day. Whitey was a huge Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame fan.
Whitey is survived by his daughters, Patricia A. Nolasco of Dunlap and Cheryl L. Weistart of La Salle; son, Raymond R. (Sue) Nolasco of Spring Valley; grandchildren, Gabrielle R. Nolasco, Daniel R. Nolasco, and Brian A. Nolasco.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan M. Nolasco on October 9, 2016; his parents; two sisters, Louisa (1928) and Josephine (1941); and two brothers, John (1938) and Peter (2015).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the L-P sports program.
Pallbearers will be Ray R., Brian and Danny Nolasco, Jack Walsh, Steve Pearson and LeRoy Bertrand.
