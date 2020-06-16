Rex E. Gott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rex E. Gott

Born: October 7, 1935; Springfield, Missouri

Died: June 14, 2020; LaMoille

LAMOILLE – Rex E. Gott, 84, of LaMoille, died June 14, 2020 in LaMoille.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, LaMoille with Rev. Paul Butler and Rev. Jerry Graham officiating. Burial will be in Greenfield Cemetery, LaMoille. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Lundquist-Merritt Funeral Home, LaMoille is handling arrangements.

Rex was born October 7, 1935 in Springfield, Missouri to Joseph Palmer and June (Tate) Gott. He married Suzi Drummer September 9, 1958 at First Congregational Church.

Rex worked at Conco's in Mendota and was a welder at Machinery Maintenance in La Salle before retiring. He was a member of First Congregational Church and Mendota Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife, Suzi of LaMoille; four sons, Greg (Rhonda) Gott of Wyanet, Joe (Tanya) Gott and Jerry (Melody) Gott both of LaMoille and Rick (Monica) Gott of Port Edwards, Wisconsin; four brothers, John Gott of St. Louis, Missouri Jack (Janet) Gott of Sherman, Texas, Steve (Angie) Gott and David Gott, both of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jeremie Gott, Jackie Gott, Wyatt Gott, Addison Gott, Brandon Kopczynski and Taylor Breedlove; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patty Gott; and brother, Joe Bill Gott.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice..


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lundquist-Merritt Funeral Home
208 W Railroad St
La Moille, IL 61330
(815) 638-2121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Rex was one of the truly great guys. Always a big smile and a friendly word. He will be missed by all those lucky enough to know him.
Brian Barger
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved