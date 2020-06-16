Rex E. Gott



Born: October 7, 1935; Springfield, Missouri



Died: June 14, 2020; LaMoille



LAMOILLE – Rex E. Gott, 84, of LaMoille, died June 14, 2020 in LaMoille.



Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church, LaMoille with Rev. Paul Butler and Rev. Jerry Graham officiating. Burial will be in Greenfield Cemetery, LaMoille. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Lundquist-Merritt Funeral Home, LaMoille is handling arrangements.



Rex was born October 7, 1935 in Springfield, Missouri to Joseph Palmer and June (Tate) Gott. He married Suzi Drummer September 9, 1958 at First Congregational Church.



Rex worked at Conco's in Mendota and was a welder at Machinery Maintenance in La Salle before retiring. He was a member of First Congregational Church and Mendota Golf Club.



He is survived by his wife, Suzi of LaMoille; four sons, Greg (Rhonda) Gott of Wyanet, Joe (Tanya) Gott and Jerry (Melody) Gott both of LaMoille and Rick (Monica) Gott of Port Edwards, Wisconsin; four brothers, John Gott of St. Louis, Missouri Jack (Janet) Gott of Sherman, Texas, Steve (Angie) Gott and David Gott, both of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jeremie Gott, Jackie Gott, Wyatt Gott, Addison Gott, Brandon Kopczynski and Taylor Breedlove; and six great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patty Gott; and brother, Joe Bill Gott.



Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice..





