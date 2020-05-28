Rhonda K. Krewer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda K. Krewer

Born: June 3, 1948; La Salle

Died: May 24, 2020; Oglesby

OGLESBY – Rhonda Kay Krewer, 71, of Oglesby died at 7:39 p.m. May 24, 2020 unexpectedly in her home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, La Salle. Pastor Jeremy Lueck of the Oglesby UnionChurch will officiate.

Rhonda was born June 3, 1948 in La Salle to Howard and Luella (Rygalski) Krewer. Rhonda worked at HyVee for many years. She loved her work and her fellow employees.She loved animals of all kinds and would feed those that found their way to her.

She is survived by a son, Brandon Krewer of Oglesby; two brothers, Gary (Cathy) Krewer of Huntley and Greg Krewer of Odell; two nephews, Ryan James Krewer and Blake Alan Krewer; and dear friends, Sydnee Gochanour and Barbara Donahue, both of Oglesby and Barbara Schultz of Peru.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a nephew, Paul Michael Krewer; and dear friend, Sharon Pickard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to IVAR.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved