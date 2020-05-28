Rhonda K. Krewer
Born: June 3, 1948; La Salle
Died: May 24, 2020; Oglesby
OGLESBY – Rhonda Kay Krewer, 71, of Oglesby died at 7:39 p.m. May 24, 2020 unexpectedly in her home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, La Salle. Pastor Jeremy Lueck of the Oglesby UnionChurch will officiate.
Rhonda was born June 3, 1948 in La Salle to Howard and Luella (Rygalski) Krewer. Rhonda worked at HyVee for many years. She loved her work and her fellow employees.She loved animals of all kinds and would feed those that found their way to her.
She is survived by a son, Brandon Krewer of Oglesby; two brothers, Gary (Cathy) Krewer of Huntley and Greg Krewer of Odell; two nephews, Ryan James Krewer and Blake Alan Krewer; and dear friends, Sydnee Gochanour and Barbara Donahue, both of Oglesby and Barbara Schultz of Peru.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a nephew, Paul Michael Krewer; and dear friend, Sharon Pickard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to IVAR.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.