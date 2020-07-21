1/
Ricahrd A. Pattarozzi
Richard A. Pattarozzi

Died: June 19, 2020; Oglesby

OGLESBY – Richard A. Pattarozzi, 85 of Oglesby, died at 8:20 a.m. June 19, 2020 in his home.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. The Very Rev. Gary Blake will officiate.

Anyone wishing to attend the Mass is required to wear a face covering and observe the social distance seatingrules of the church. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
