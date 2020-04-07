Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Foster Obituary
Richard A. Foster

Born: March 10, 1947; Spring Valley

Died: April 4, 2020; Oglesby

OGLESBY – Richard A. Foster, 73, of Oglesby, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.

According to Richard's wishes, services will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.

Richard was born March 10, 1947 in Spring Valley to Bert and Lola (Sweezey) Foster. He married Margaret Yucus on May 25, 1968 in Seatonville, IL. He served in the US Army and retired from Huntsman Chemical, Peru.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Oglesby; a son, Richard (Jen) Foster, Jr. of Mechanicsville, VA; three grandsons, Jacob, Trent and Mitch Foster; three brothers, John Foster of Princeton, Keith Foster ofPeru, Jerry (Linda) Foster of Seatonville and two sisters, Judy (Tom) Piscia of La Salle and Shari (Lee)Piccatto of Granville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, George.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www. Mueller FH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -