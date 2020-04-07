|
|
Richard A. Foster
Born: March 10, 1947; Spring Valley
Died: April 4, 2020; Oglesby
OGLESBY – Richard A. Foster, 73, of Oglesby, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.
According to Richard's wishes, services will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.
Richard was born March 10, 1947 in Spring Valley to Bert and Lola (Sweezey) Foster. He married Margaret Yucus on May 25, 1968 in Seatonville, IL. He served in the US Army and retired from Huntsman Chemical, Peru.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Oglesby; a son, Richard (Jen) Foster, Jr. of Mechanicsville, VA; three grandsons, Jacob, Trent and Mitch Foster; three brothers, John Foster of Princeton, Keith Foster ofPeru, Jerry (Linda) Foster of Seatonville and two sisters, Judy (Tom) Piscia of La Salle and Shari (Lee)Piccatto of Granville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, George.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www. Mueller FH.com