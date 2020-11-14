Richard A. Mathey
Born: December 20, 1938; Oglesby
Died: November 12, 2020; Princeton
PERU – Richard A. Mathey, 81, of Peru, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Aperion Care in Princeton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. William Piletic, his cousin, officiating. Burial will be in Peru City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Mathey was born December 20, 1938 in Oglesby to Alex F. and Mary (Diddle) Mathey. He married Carol Loch on April 4, 1959 at St. Joseph's Church, La Salle.
Mr. Mathey was a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School and was employed at American Nickeloid as a supervisor. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru and Knights of Columbus, LaSalle.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; three children, Linda (Dennis) Washkowiak of Granville, Rich (Debbie) Mathey of Oglesby and Rose (Will) Rainey of Columbia, TN; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Rosemary Ellis of Palatine ;and one brother, Robert Mathey of Peru.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Andrew Boucher; and one brother, Alex Mathey, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph's Church, Peru.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.