Richard A. Scheri
Born: September 4, 1945
Died: April 24, 2020
PERU – Richard A. Scheri, 74 of Peru, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Rick was born on September 4, 1945 in Spring Valley to Andrew and Darlene (Yerly) Scheri. He married Kathy Szalek on October 12, 1985 in Peru.
He graduated from St. Bede Academy, Peru and attended Illinois Valley Community College. Rick served in the United States Army and he worked in maintenance for the United States Postal Service in LaSalle.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #237 in Ogelsby, the K of C Calvert Counsel #792 in LaSalle for 55 years, Saint Stephens Society of St. Hyacinth in LaSalle, Blood Sweat & Gears Car Club where he served as Secretary, President, Treasure and currently Vice President. He was also a board member of the Cedar Point Sportsman Club.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Peru; three sons, Rick (Jennifer) Scheri of Peru, Tony (Sara) Scheri of Darien and Michael (Grace) Scheri of Willowbrook; one daughter, Nina (Josh) Poulaki of Naperville; one brother, Don (Sue) Scheri of Spring Valley; eight grandchildren, Shay, Jack, Joe, Grace, Henry, Kendall Scheri, Claire and Luke Poulaki. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Carl Lundstrom.
Contributions may be made to St. Bede Scholarship Fund.
