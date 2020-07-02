Richard A. Scheri



Died: April 24, 2020



PERU – Richard A. Scheri, 74, of Peru, died Friday, April 24, 2020.



Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Peru, with Monsignor Richard Soseman officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Granville, with military rites by the La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel is assisting with arrangements.





