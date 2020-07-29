Richard ""Dick"" ""Coach"" Francis Crawley, Jr., 83, of Henry, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 7:30 pm at his home in Henry.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St, Henry. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing will be followed and 10 people at a time will be allowed to visit. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Henry. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Lake Thunderbird. Memorials may be directed to The Perdew Museum, St. Mary's Church, or the Henry- Senachwine Athletic Boosters.
Dick was born July 1, 1937 in Carthage, NY to Richard Francis and Alice Marion (Franks) Crawley, Sr. He married Tami K. McCracken on June 10, 1967 in Amboy, IL. She survives in Henry.
Also surviving are his children, Richard ""Rick"" (Sandra) Crawley III, Heather Crawley, both of Henry, Brett (Meredith) Crawley, of Lake Thunderbird, Shannon (Mike) Serpette, of Henry, Ryan (Katie) Crawley, of Metamora, Tara Klepec, of Plainfield, Ruark (Tara) Crawley, of Lacon, Brie (Jeremy) Nighsonger, of Henry and Leigh (Zach) Crawley, of Peoria; fifteen grandchildren; Bobbie, Emerson, Maryen, Lennon, Kacey, Brooklyn, Benjamin, Mandy, Logan, Lexi, Ellie, Abby, Landon, Madison, and Kenlee; two great grandchildren, Tyler and Amara; his siblings, Barbara Micari, of Stoneybrook, NY, Patricia Bain, of Orlando, FL, Jean Kraemer, of New Hampshire, and Paul Crawley, of Litchfield, AZ.
His parents preceded him in death.
Dick was a member of St. Mary's Church, Henry; the Charles Perdew Museum; he was a former member of the Lake Thunderbird Association; former Lake Thunderbird Security; former head of the Henry Tree Committee; former Senachwine Grade School board of Education member; and a volunteer Fire Fighter with the Tiskilwa Fire Department.
He had worked at Camp Sloane, The Nature Lodge Director in Connecticut, was a teacher at Amboy High School for 2 years and later taught science at Henry-Senachwine High School for over 30 years. During his teaching career, he coached school & summer recreational sports, including; cross country, track and basketball. Dick also started the junior high girls' basketball program at Henry-Senachwine Grade School. He later went on to own and operated the Henry Craft Mall for many years.
