1/1
Richard Francis "Dick" Crawley Jr.
1937-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard ""Dick"" ""Coach"" Francis Crawley, Jr., 83, of Henry, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 7:30 pm at his home in Henry.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St, Henry. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing will be followed and 10 people at a time will be allowed to visit. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Henry. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Lake Thunderbird. Memorials may be directed to The Perdew Museum, St. Mary's Church, or the Henry- Senachwine Athletic Boosters.

Dick was born July 1, 1937 in Carthage, NY to Richard Francis and Alice Marion (Franks) Crawley, Sr. He married Tami K. McCracken on June 10, 1967 in Amboy, IL. She survives in Henry.

Also surviving are his children, Richard ""Rick"" (Sandra) Crawley III, Heather Crawley, both of Henry, Brett (Meredith) Crawley, of Lake Thunderbird, Shannon (Mike) Serpette, of Henry, Ryan (Katie) Crawley, of Metamora, Tara Klepec, of Plainfield, Ruark (Tara) Crawley, of Lacon, Brie (Jeremy) Nighsonger, of Henry and Leigh (Zach) Crawley, of Peoria; fifteen grandchildren; Bobbie, Emerson, Maryen, Lennon, Kacey, Brooklyn, Benjamin, Mandy, Logan, Lexi, Ellie, Abby, Landon, Madison, and Kenlee; two great grandchildren, Tyler and Amara; his siblings, Barbara Micari, of Stoneybrook, NY, Patricia Bain, of Orlando, FL, Jean Kraemer, of New Hampshire, and Paul Crawley, of Litchfield, AZ.

His parents preceded him in death.

Dick was a member of St. Mary's Church, Henry; the Charles Perdew Museum; he was a former member of the Lake Thunderbird Association; former Lake Thunderbird Security; former head of the Henry Tree Committee; former Senachwine Grade School board of Education member; and a volunteer Fire Fighter with the Tiskilwa Fire Department.

He had worked at Camp Sloane, The Nature Lodge Director in Connecticut, was a teacher at Amboy High School for 2 years and later taught science at Henry-Senachwine High School for over 30 years. During his teaching career, he coached school & summer recreational sports, including; cross country, track and basketball. Dick also started the junior high girls' basketball program at Henry-Senachwine Grade School. He later went on to own and operated the Henry Craft Mall for many years.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes
102 W Melvin
Bellflower, IL 61724
(309) 722-3436
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved