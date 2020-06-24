Richard Huffines
Richard B. "Dick" Huffines

Born: November 7, 1942; Spring Valley

Died: June 21, 2020; Peoria

Peoria – Richard B. "Dick" Huffines, 77, of Streator passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 A.M. Friday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Rev. Fr. Simon Taabu will officiate. Visitation will be from 8:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be, Zach Blakemore, Ron Schmitt, Mike Hagerty, Kevin Hagerty, Rick Allison and Rick Smith.

Born November 7, 1942 in Spring Valley he was the son of Boyd "Possum" and Margaret (Comisky) Huffines. He married Gayle Sauers on October 17, 1964 at St. Anthony Church, Streator.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Huffines of Streator; daughters, April (Robert "Bob" Jackson) Dunning of Streator and Bridget (William "Tree" Treschak) Bex of Streator; grandchildren, Destiny (Jason) Ivy of Streator, Brandi Huffines of Streator, Cheyenne (Dale) Wheaton of Streator and Preston Dunning of Streator; 6 great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Hardy of Peru; a special friend, Jim "Matthead" Riordan of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survived.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Huffines; and a great-grandson, Romeo Patterson.

Raised in the Lostant area he attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School. He started bartending at the Monroe Tap when he was 16 years old eventually purchasing the business in 1971. Dick was an avid pool player and golfer through the years. He was a member of the Lazy Acres Sportsmen's club and enjoyed fishing. He loved all sports and especially Horseracing and going to the OTB or track. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and friends especially trips to Las Vegas. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. You may leave a condolence for the family at http://www.solontelford.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
bill smith
Friend
June 23, 2020
Rest in peace my friend!
Ron Conner
Friend
