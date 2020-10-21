1/
Richard J. Anderson
Richard J. Anderson

Born: June 23, 1960; Princeton

Died: October 19, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Richard J. Anderson, 60, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Rev. William Clark, pastor of the Church of the Nazarene, Marseilles officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Anderson was born June 23, 1960 in Princeton to Augustine and Mary (Bratten) Anderson. He married Luanna Lawson on February 10, 1996 in Jacksonville, FL. He was an excellent pitcher and eventually tried out for the Chicago White Sox. He worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Local 722. He enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Luanna; three children, Kristin Anderson and Stephanie Anderson both of Spring Valley and Marianna (Joshua) Martineau of Maryland; three grandchildren, Heather Owens, William Martineau and David Martineau; two sisters, Julia (Charles) Travis of Morris and Kathy Mayzsak of Spring Valley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend and longtime physician, Dr. Robert Morrow.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anita Walters and Paulette Barboza; and two brothers, Alfred Anderson and Larry Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
