Richard J. Anderson
Born: June 23, 1960; Princeton
Died: October 19, 2020; Ottawa
OTTAWA – Richard J. Anderson, 60, of Ottawa, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Rev. William Clark, pastor of the Church of the Nazarene, Marseilles officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Anderson was born June 23, 1960 in Princeton to Augustine and Mary (Bratten) Anderson. He married Luanna Lawson on February 10, 1996 in Jacksonville, FL. He was an excellent pitcher and eventually tried out for the Chicago White Sox. He worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Local 722. He enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Luanna; three children, Kristin Anderson and Stephanie Anderson both of Spring Valley and Marianna (Joshua) Martineau of Maryland; three grandchildren, Heather Owens, William Martineau and David Martineau; two sisters, Julia (Charles) Travis of Morris and Kathy Mayzsak of Spring Valley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend and longtime physician, Dr. Robert Morrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anita Walters and Paulette Barboza; and two brothers, Alfred Anderson and Larry Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
