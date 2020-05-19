Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Share Richard's life story with friends and family

Richard J. Olds



Died: May 16, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – Richard J. Olds, 92, of Princeton, IL passed away at Liberty Village, Princeton on Saturday, May 16, 2020.



Services will be held at a later date and time.



Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store