Richard Lee Koontz



Born: November 15, 1957; La Salle



Died: August 9, 2020; Virignia Beach, Virginia



WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa - On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Richard Lee Koontz of Windsor Heights, IA, loving father, grandfather, son, and brother, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the age of 62 in Virginia Beach, VA, in the presence of his sisters.



Richard was born on November 15, 1957 in La Salle, IL to Richard and Arlene (Smith) Koontz. He raised one son, Richard "RJ," and two daughters, Mandy and Corinne. He had a successful career in property management for over 30 years, collecting numerous prestigious awards in the business. Richard enjoyed a relaxing life, spending much of his time with his canine companions, Duke, Bryce, and Gertie. He loved spending time with his family and traveled as often as he could. He also loved to cook and host holiday gatherings. He was passionate about social issues and volunteered at a local animal shelter. Richard touched the lives of many with his smile and compassionate spirit, and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Koontz; his mother, Arlene Waytenick; and the mother of his children, Dawn Kohn.



He is survived by his children, Richard "RJ" Koontz of Windsor Heights, IA, Mandy and Michael Heng of Urbandale, IA, and Corinne and Martin Washburne of Mason, MI; his grandchildren, Kristin, Ryan, Gavin, and Owen; stepfather, James Waytenick of Peru, IL; stepmother, Joyce Koontz of LaSalle, IL; sisters, Pamela McMillan of Virginia Beach, VA and Janet Ajster of Peru, IL; stepbrothers, Jeff (Bonnie) Jasiek of Oglesby, IL, Jerry (Tammy) Jasiek of St. Louis, MO, and Joshua Waytenick of Peru, IL; stepsister, Judy (Phil) Searle of Peoria, IL; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held on September 26, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. at Jasper Winery in Des Moines, IA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Furry Friends Refuge, 1211 Grand Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50265.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store