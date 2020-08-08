1/1
Richard L. "Rick" Simpson
Richard 'Rick' L. Simpson

Born: June 9, 1963; Peru

Died: August 5, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Richard "Rick" L. Simpson, 57, of La Salle, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be at Troy Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Rick was born June 9, 1963 in Peru to William "Bill" and Linda (Crane) Simpson. Rick was a graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School. He farmed for most of his life, and worked at Manley Bros. in Troy Gove for over 20 years.

Rick never met a stranger who he couldn't strike up a conversation with. He loved hunting and fishing, 2nd Sunday brunches, motorcycles and attending bike rallies where he made friends that became like family.

Rick is survived by his wife Ronda (Parsons), his two children, Lisa (Nick) Sweeney of La Salle and Scott Simpson of Tonica; two stepsons, Benjamin and Jacob Harris, both of Spring Valley; sister, Paula Roberts (Mark Setchell) of DeKalb; and two nephews, Tyler Roberts of La Salle and Spencer McLaughlin of Ottawa.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
August 7, 2020
One of the nicest people ever. My deepest sympathy to all his family.
Nancy Theisinger
Friend
August 7, 2020
All I can say is what a guy, RIP Rick the world is a sadder place today!
Cindy Schmitt Lockridge
Friend
