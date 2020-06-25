Richard Pattarozzi

Richard A. Pattarozzi
Born: November 18, 1934; LaSalle
Died: June 19, 2020; Oglesby
Oglesby – Richard A. Pattarozzi, 85, of Oglesby, died at 8:20 a.m. June 19, 2020 in his home. A memorial Mass will be at a later date. Interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Rich was born November 18, 1934 in LaSalle, to Cosmo and Dalia (Sandrolini) Pattarozzi. He married Lena Molens. She died April 3, 2014.
Rich graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township High School and was drafted into the Navy in 1955. He served his country for 21 years and was a Vietnam veteran, serving overseas and stateside retiring in 1976.
He joined NASA in 1984 as an inspector for components on the space shuttle. In 1996 he moved back to the Illinois Valley to care for his parents. Of his many hobbies, his favorites were reading and building puzzles.
He is survived by his sons, Bill, Mack, Terry, and Anthony Pattarozzi; 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lena; his parents; and a brother, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may beexpressed at http://www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.