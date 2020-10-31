1/1
Richard T. "Rick" Johnston
Richard T. 'Rick' Johnston

Born: April 16, 1953; Spring Valley

Died: October 28, 2020; Pontiac

PONTIAC – Richard T. "Rick" Johnston, 57, of Pontiac, IL, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:22 a.m. at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

Memorials in Rick's name may be made to Harley Helping Hands, 8 Lake Ridge Ct, Burr Ridge, IL 60527.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL, is handling the arrangements.

Rick was born on April 16, 1963 in Spring Valley, IL. a son of Edward and Carol Ann (Smith) Johnston. He married Mary Barrowman on May 29, 2006 in Spring Valley, IL. She survives in Pontiac, IL.

Also surviving are two stepchildren, Sarah Kulpa of Los Angeles, CA and Robert Kulpa of Washington, IL; his mother and stepfather, Dennis and Carol Ann Bogatitus of Spring Valley, IL; and one brother, Ed Johnston of Ladd, IL.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Edward Johnston.

Rick was a graduate of Hall High School in Spring Valley, IL. He was a laborer for Local #393 and had been employed at Len Trovero Construction Company in La Salle. IL.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, ridinghis Harley, and spending time with family, friends and his dog. He will be well remembered for his infectious smile, great sense of humor, and cooking skills. He will be greatly missed by many.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes
413 N Main St
Pontiac, IL 61764
(815) 844-5151
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 30, 2020
May the Lord grant you eternal rest and peace .
Madeline M Johnston
October 30, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Rick´s passing. Sending prayers to all.
Debbie Sobin Chiaventone
