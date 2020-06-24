Richard T. Thompson
Richard T. Thompson

Peru – Richard T. Thompson, 63 of Peru died at 11:42 p.m. June 21, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Services are tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby with visitation tentatively scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral chapel. A full obit will appear in Thursday's edition.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
