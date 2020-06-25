Richard Thompson

Richard T. Thompson
Born: January 19, 1957; LaSalle
Died: June 21, 2020; Peoria
Richard T. Thompson, 63 of Perudied at 11:42 p.m. June 21, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. Pastor Jeremy Lueck will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, LaSalle with full military honors conducted by the LaSalle-Oglesby Veteran's Memorial Group. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m.Saturday in the funeral chapel.
Rick was born January 19, 1957, in LaSalle, to Robert and Doris (Nance) Thompson. He worked at Dahlgren's. He was a member of the Oglesby Union Churchand Carpenters local 195. He loved model trains and enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by 5 brothers, Don (Donna) Thompson of Oglesby, Jim Thompson of Winchester, VA, Larry (Denise)Thompson of Oglesby, Bob (Jackie Shaver) Thompson of Troy Grove, and Mark (Chris) Thompson of Oglesby; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may beexpressed at http://www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.