Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Waldschmidt



Died: October 3, 2020; Oglesby



OGLESBY – Richard Ross "Scoob" Waldschmidt, 35, of Oglesby passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.



A memorial service will be held later. A full obituary will follow later.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store