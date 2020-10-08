1/
Richard Waldschmidt
1984 - 2020
Richard Waldschmidt

Born: October 15, 1984; Spring Valley

Died: Ocotber 3, 2020; OGlesby

OGLESBY – Richard Ross "Scoob" Waldschmidt, 35, of Oglesby, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed.

Richard was born in Spring Valley on October 15, 1984, the son of Brett Waldschmidt and Mary Jo Zimmer. He graduated from Le High Senior High School in Florida, Class of 2003, and had worked as a certified granite installer.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Jo Zimmer Credi (Paul Nauyalis) of Spring Valley; his father, Brett (Tracy Maynard) Waldschmidt of Granville; his sister, Veronica Waldschmidt of Spring Valley; paternal grandparents, Elmer and Mary Waldschmidt of Granville; his daughter, Paisley Waldschmidt of Spring Valley and son, Liam Waldschmidt of Oglesby; fiancé, Jennifer Kadilac; a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his brother from another mother, Shane Murray.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leonard and Veronica Zimmer; his godfather, Timmy Reed; his cousin, David Bruhl; and uncles, William and Richard Zimmer.

The family is also planning a celebration of the joy of Scoob's life for May 15, 2021, with a full announcement at a later date.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
MAY
15
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
